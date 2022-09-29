Gambia: Man Allegedly Slaps Mother

A man was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanfing Magistrates' Court for allegedly assaulting his mother.

Prosecutors alleged that Alhagie Dembo Jatta on the 23rd of September, 2022, at Bakau, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, slapped his mother, Massireh Drammeh, 3 times.

He denied the allegations. He told the court that it was his mother who threw plates and chairs on him, and he mistakenly slapped her.

The presiding magistrate then entered a plea of not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of D100, 000 with two Gambian sureties, who should deposit their identity cards with the registrar of the court. They should also swear to an affidavit of means.

The case was adjourned to the 12th of October, 2022, for hearing.