Liberia: IOM Approves U.S.$75,000 for Trafficked Liberian Girls, Labour Minister Gibson

The Chairman of Liberia's Anti-Human Trafficking taskforce, Labour Minister Charles Gibson, discloses here the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has approved US$75,000 for Liberians that were trafficked to Oman and Dubai.

Speaking at a one-day symposium in Monrovia, Minister Gibson said the IOM approved the money to help restore and redeem sanity of trafficked girls from Liberia.

"Our partner has approved the sum of US$75.000 for the first fifty girls, but records show that the girls are above this number, but IOM has committed itself by approving this amount for the first batch that will undergo training", Cllr. Gibson said.

He explained that following a selection process, the first batch of trafficked victims will go for training in Bong or Bomi county on operating small businesses after which they will receive seed cash of US$1,500 each to start up a business that will improve their individual lives.

The Labour boss said all of the victims will not be selected at once, nothing that there will be a second batch after completion of the first round of beneficiaries, and each person will receive the same benefit to avoid mixed feelings.

"Again, the government remains committed to prosecuting perpetrators, this is why we are making sure that you victims are involved in forming policies, protection, resettlement to end reintegration", he added.

Recently, the Ministry of Labor ordered officials of the Republic of Oman to immediately halt issuance of visas to Liberians, wanting to travel to that country for domestic work.

The pronouncement followed repatriation of several Liberian girls, who suffered inhumane treatment, including abuses in the Asian country.