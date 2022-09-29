Ghana: ASA Savings and Loans Limited Organises Health Screening for Dormaa-Ahenkro Residents

Sunyani — ASA Savings and Loans Limited has extended its benevolence to the people of Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region where it organised free health screening for the residents.

About 200 people made up of customers and non-customers of the financial institution benefited from the free medical screening. The beneficiaries were mostly women who operate micro businesses in the community and its environs.

The screening covered diseases such as malaria, blood sugar, typhoid, diabetes and blood pressure.

The exercise was administered by personnel from the Berekum Health Centre at Berekum in the Bono Region.

It was part of the corporate social investment activities undertaken by ASA Savings and Loans across its operational area in the country.

The Sunyani Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, Isaac Agyapong, said the company was committed to ensuring that its customers and the community as a whole enjoy quality healthcare to promote healthy working population.

He said, "The company has made part of its operational objective yearly to organise a free medical screening programme in addition to several other corporate social responsibility activities for members and non-members in the Dormaa Municipality. As a company, in our yearly plans or budget we actually donate several items to children's homes, hospital, schools and others."

He expressed appreciation to the people's participation and enthusiasm in the corporate social activities of the company, especially with the health screening, indicating that the gesture would urge the company to initiate more of such activities.

The beneficiaries were grateful to ASA Savings and Loans for its kindness in addition to the financial services it had been offering the business community, particularly women-led micro enterprises.

In an interview, a 42-year-old, Lydia Tamea, who sells ladies' clothing thanked the company for the health screening saying, "thanks to today's screening, I have learnt more about how to stay healthy and stronger to avoid contracting lifestyle diseases."