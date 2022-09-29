Ghana: Kotoko Pocket Gh¢88,000 From 'Super Clash'

Kumasi Asante Kotoko pocketed an amount of GH¢88,157 in net gate proceeds from its game against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, according to CITI Sports.

In an interview, the Acting National Sports Authority (NSA) Ashanti Regional Director, Emmanuel Appiah said the high profile game recorded a gross sum of GH¢214, 680.

However, a breakdown from the administrator highlighted a huge sum of money that went into taxes and percentage deductions by associated bodies including the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Ghana League Clubs Association(GHALCA).

He stated the NSA's regional body earned GH¢12, 594 from the game and that amount goes directly into the maintenance of the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, he indicated the amount was not enough to cover the cost for pitch preparations to host Ghana's biggest football club matchup that cost at least GH¢50,000.

The game ended 1-1 with a handful of controversies making the headlines with both teams in dire need of a debut win in the 2022-2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.

In a related development, Kotoko has filed an official complaint to the GFA over what the club deemed as poor officiating during the game. -Citisports