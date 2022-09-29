Ghana: Boadu Delivers Farewell Message

29 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Recently sacked Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach Samuel Boadu has delivered a farewell message to the club and its supporters following his departure.

Boadu's contract was terminated on Tuesday, September 27 with an official statement from Hearts announcing the exit of the former Medeama Sporting Club trainer.

"To a club and supporters I call family, to a chair I called father, to a management I called brothers and to players I called friends . Thanks for the glorious moments we shared together... I am glad we won together and achieved the unimaginable in two years ... see you around soon, Phobiaaaa" he wrote on his Twitter page.

His exit came on the back of Hearts 1-1 draw against arch rival Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium; in three games played in the 2022-23 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, Hearts are winless.

In his two-year tenure as the lead tactician, Boadu led Hearts to two FA Cup titles, the 2020-21 league title and the President's Cup. -Citisports

