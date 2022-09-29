Ghana: King Faisal Goalie Wants Motivation for Playing Body

King Faisal goalkeeper, Ibrahim Iddrisu, has urged management of the club to motivate the playing body to get the best out of the team.

According to the goalie who was handed his debut against Great Olympics in week three of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Saturday, it becomes difficult for the technical team to get the best out of the players when they play without motivation.

Speaking to the media, Iddrisu gave an assurance that the team and coaches were committed to ending the winless run but was important for management to also attempt to see to the needs of the playing body.

"The players need motivation. These are young boys with responsibilities. Football is purely business now so as they train every day to be in good shape and play, it was important to also motivate them."

"This is an appeal to the people in the helm of affairs. They should try harder; I'm sure with the very little they'll get, I'm sure the players will appreciate it and 'die' a little for the club," he said.

Regardless, Iddrisu was hopeful Faisal will earn their first point on Sunday when they play defending champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to him, the performance against Olympics marked a huge improvement over the two previous encounters with Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars.

"Yes we lost today but we are happy with the performance. We improved with the composure, concentration and defended together. Olympics are quite strong so we managed a few chances with the defensive mindset."

But in his view, the team will also take risks as they attempt to upset the Porcupine Warriors.

"We have to maintain or improve today's standard; if we succeed, we can earn a point in this game," he said.

He also called for patience for the players and technical team who he believes were doing well, adding that, "we are getting the rhythm and beginning to get a few things right."