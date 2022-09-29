Ghana: BoG - Momo Loan Defaulters to Be Blacklisted

29 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Bank of Ghana has warned Mobile Money (MoMo) loan defaulters that failure to pay attracts negative repercussions.

According to the BoG, failure to pay MoMo loans would adversely affect any chance of obtaining loan facilities from other financial institutions and credit providers in future.

The BoG was reacting to reports that some individuals who have acquired loans through MoMo platforms, have deliberately refused to register their SIM cards in the on-going national Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Card registration exercise, with the intention of avoiding repayment of the acquired loans.

The BoG in a statement issued in Accra yesterday cautioned the public that data on all MoMo loan customers were domiciled in the databases of credit bureaus.

As a result, the banking sector regulator said failure to repay such MoMo loans will attract negative repercussions on borrowers' credit reports/history.

The BoG therefore, advised borrowers who have discarded their SIM Cards to contact their telecommunication service providers or respective lenders, to discuss repayment arrangements of MoMo loans to avoid adverse information on their credit reports that could deny them access to future credit facilities.

"The consequences of defaulting is not only the penalty of 12.5 per cent charge in the amount borrowed. But, also a negative impact on credit score, thus disqualification from the services for three months," the statement said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X