Liberia: Circuit Court Acquits Woman of Murder

The 15th judicial circuit court in River Gee County, Southeast Liberia has acquitted a 43-year-old woman identified as Catherine Seehie, for alleged murder.

Defendant Catherine was arrested on July 27, 2020, following the discovery of her late husband's remains lying in a pool of blood in the bathtub.

She was allegedly excused of killing her husband and indicted by the Grand Jurors of Maryland county for the crime of murder, tempering with criminal investigation and tampering with physical evidence.

During the term of court, AD 2020, defense lawyers presented defendant Seshie and filed a motion to admit to Bail on grounds that proof was never achieved and presumption was not great to establish that the defendant committed the crimes.

The fourth judicial circuit court in Maryland granted the defendant bail after granting the defendant's motion to be admitted to bail.

However, prosecution lawyers filed a motion for change of venue of trial and said motion was granted by the 4th judicial circuit court and the case was transferred to the 15th judicial circuit court of River Gee County, during the November Term of court in 2020.

But since the case was transferred in November 2020, prosecution failed to have the case tried until August Term of court AD 2022.

During the trial, defense lawyer informed the Jury that the prosecution didn't prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, nor did they show evidence against the defendant to connect her to the crime of murder and criminal conspiracy, thus praying the court to release his client.

The defense lawyer relied on Article 21(h) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia and Section 10, Chapter 10.4, Chapter 25 Section 25.5 and 25.6, respectively of the Penal Law of Liberia to plea for acquittal.

Defendant Catherine Seshie has been acquitted of all charges and her freedom has been restored.

The Jurors' not guilty verdict was handed down in August 2022, after the court presided over by the Judge heard final arguments in the murder case of the late John Yoa.

According to sources, following the investigation, some close relatives of the late John Yoah Seshie had disclosed to prosecutors that prior to his mysterious death, the deceased had been chased by unknown persons.

The sources added the late Seshie failed to notify those people who chased him up to his death

He was discovered dead in his bathroom in Harper City, Maryland county on July 2020. His remains were immediately rushed to the J. J. Dossen Memorial Hospital for medical examination.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Report says, after few minutes of examination, he was pronounced dead officially and his lifeless body was turned over to family members for burial.

Prior to his death, the late 54-year-old John Yao Seshie worked as Chief Mechanic for the Williams V.S. Tubman University in Harper City.

The incident occurred near Green and McGill Street in Harper on Monday, July 27, 2020, at evening hours, while Ms. Catherine Seshie, a nurse, had left for work at the J.J. Dossen Referral Hospital in Harper.

The deceased's 17-year-old daughter, Musu Wilson narrated that she discovered the sudden death of her late father Monday evening after a neighbor asked her to use their bathroom but noticed the bathroom door was locked.

Musu continued that she didn't know who was in the bathroom but when the person couldn't respond or come out for a long time, she decided to again knock at the door.

She added that despite knocking on the door several times, no one answered, so she decided to forcibly open the bathroom, but to her utmost surprise, she saw her late father lying in a pool of blood in the bathtub.