Liberia: Weah Finally Appoints New Chief Justice

29 September 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia's third female Chief Justice, Her Honor, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Youh, is to be officially commissioned shortly, after her appointment by President George Manneh Weah, replacing retired Justice Francis Korkpor.

President Weah made the appointment on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, following her confirmation by the Liberian Senate. Chief Justice Youh's appointment took effect as of Wednesday, September 28, according to the Executive Mansion.

In a communication formally notifying Justice Youh of her appointment, President Weah said, "I am pleased to advise that, based upon notification from the Honorable Liberian Senate of your confirmation of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, you are hereby appointed Chief Justice, Supreme Court, Judiciary Branch, Republic of Liberia, effective September 28, 2022."

The President has congratulated Chief Justice Youh and expressed trust in her ability to make meaningful contributions in her area of responsibility "as we strive to move our country forward in a process aimed at enhancing peace, reconciliation and development".

The new Chief Justice succeeds Justice Francis Korkpor, who retired on September 27, 2022, in line with the age limit set by the Constitution of Liberia. Executive Mansion

