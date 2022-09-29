Liberia: Gender Ministry Completes Household Registry System

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says it has completed Liberia's first Household Social Registry System for social intervention purposes.

According to a release, the Liberia Household Social Registry hosted by the ministry, contains various household information, including education, nutrition, healthcare income and expenditure, among others. It will share vital and precise data with social protection partners, intended for social protection intervention across the country.

Recently at the 4th National Social Protection Steering Committee meeting in Monrovia, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr said, "As a government, we are hopeful that the system will ease the long standing data issue we have had as a country, in the area of Social Protection. Many times, partners will have to do their own research before taking an initiative."

She said the ministry will continue to improve on the system as time goes by, adding, "I see this as a milestone for the government in its quest to respond to the needs of the people, and we are grateful to our partners."

The Ministry defines the Registry as an information system that supports outreach, intake, registration, and determination of potential eligibility for one or more social programs.

The Government of Liberia aims to build a Social Protection (SP) system for improved protection of the poorest and most vulnerable households and groups from poverty, deprivation, and hunger and enhanced resilience to risks and shocks.

Government's commitment to building a coherent Social Protection system is further highlighted by the creation of a Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), and the Social Protection Steering Committee (SPSC) to coordinate all Social Protection interventions.

The release recalls that in 2020, the Ministry through the sponsorship of the International Development Association, awarded a two million dollar contract to an international firm ESOKO, to do data collection in four counties, which could amount to extraction of over two hundred thousand household information.

The counties that were affected by the enumeration include, Bomi, Bong, Maryland and Nimba. ESOKO is concluding phase one of the process, and now jointly cleaning the data with the World Bank, and the Liberia Social Safety Nets Project at the ministry.

Making presentation on behalf of USAID at the recent Social Protection meeting, Mr. Joe Hoover Gbadyu said, the Liberia Household Social Registry remains an important tool for government and partners working in the Social Protection sector.

He said updated statistics on households can create a smooth landing for more and improved social intervention.

In 2016, the government of Liberia and the World Bank concluded a financing agreement to build the first Household Social Registry for Liberia, transfer cash to over ten thousand extremely poor and food ensure households in Maryland, Grand Kru, River Gee and Bomi, respectively.

Phase one of the project was concluded and is now followed by phase two, implemented by Give Directly in Bomi and Maryland counties. Press Release