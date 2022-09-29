Ghana: Support African Govts to Improve Living Conditions... Akufo-Addo to Fbos

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to faith-based organisations(FBOs) to support governments in Africa to improve the conditions of life of the people.

According to the President, such a partnership would help address the hazardous migration by the youth of the continent across the Mediterranean to Europe in search of greener pastures.

President Akufo-Addo made the appeal when the Christian Council and the All Africa Conference of Churches called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday.

The President pointed out that the phenomenon of people migrating to other places was not new, indicating that several decades ago, Europeans migrated from Italy and other countries to America to search for jobs and better living conditions.

However, he added, that citizens of those countries were no longer migrating in such numbers because their governments took bold steps to build prosperous nations

President Akufo-Addo said faith-based organisations had important roles to play to help address the challenge of illegal and hazardous migration of African youth across the Mediterranean.

He said his administration had created strong partnership with faith-based organisations, especially the Christian community, to address many societal problems.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, he said churches supported the government to bring relief to Ghanaians who were hard hit by the disease.

The General Secretary of the All Africa Conference of Churches, Rev DrFidonMwombeki, announced that the conference had planned to organise its youth conference in Ghana which seeks to bring the youth of Africa together to discuss how they can contribute to the development of the continent.

He said the youth of the continent would be mobilised and encouraged to see the continent as a better place to create a prosperous future.

He said young people would be encouraged to live in dignity on the continent and inspired to contribute to the development of the continent.