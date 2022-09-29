Ghana: Wilder Expects Fourth Tyson Fury Fight

Deontay Wilder expects Anthony Joshua to make a top-level return and the American believes his own business with Tyson Fury remains unfinished.

Wilder lost his WBC title to Fury in a memorable sequence of contests culminating in a thrilling stoppage defeat in their third fight last year.

Wilder is now forging his own path back to title class. The American fights Robert Helenius in an eliminator on October 15 and could have to fight Andy Ruiz Jr after that to force his way back up the WBC rankings.

But he believes he could still box Fury a fourth time.

"I think that there's definitely a chance of a fourth fight again," Wilder told Adam Smith of Sky Sports. "Boxing is a business. Many people call it a sport but it's not a sport.

"I heard about the Usyk situation and he's going to be there. I hold Usyk to be a man of his word," Wilder said.

"If Usyk's saying he wants to give me an opportunity for the titles then that's what I'm holding his word to. I always tell people that I don't look past fighters but I do look through them, there's nothing wrong with that, being confident in yourself and looking ahead once this chapter is closed.

"The heavyweight division is very small. I'm still a big fish in the business, especially here in America. As long as we're all in the same division and all still currently fighting, why not? It only can lead to that. With all that being said, it's definitely a possibility."

A title shot could, however, come up sooner. Oleksandr Usyk, who beat Joshua twice to win and retain the WBO, WBA and IBF belts, has floated the possibility of fighting Wilder himself. - Sky Sports