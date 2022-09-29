Ghana: Assembly Member to Contest Odododiodoo NDC Organiser Position

The Assembly member for Nmlitsa Gonno Electoral Area in Accra, Alhaji Issah Quartey, has hinted of plans to contest the Odododiodoo National Democratic Congress (NDC) Organiser position in the constituency election.

"I have served the party at the Odododiodoo Constituency in various capacities over the years and with God on my side there is nothing that will stop me from doing better, and I appeal to the delegates to vote massively for me to champion the cause of the growth and development in the area," he touted.

Alhaji Quartey said his decision to contest for the position stemmed from calls by the youth in the constituency to lead them to bring more socio-economic transformation to the area since he had served the NDC in various capacities and excelled and was hopeful the delegates would give him the nod.

He noted that the youth formed the bulk of voters and as an Assembly member for the area, it would be easier to coordinate them under sustained activities devoid of any violence to ensure that the NDC retained the seat at Odododiodoo and increase the vote of the flag bearer of the party.

Alhaji Quartey assured of embarking on a massive re-organisation and orientation from the grassroots if given the nod as the constituency organiser of NDC for the party to make significant inroads in the 2024 general election in order to sustain the confidence and trust of members, supporters and sympathisers of the party.

"I will embark on a massive re-organisation from the grassroots when given the nod to be the constituency organiser which will be the way forward for the NDC to make significant inroads into the 2024 elections by attracting more electorate to the party, sustain the confidence and trust of faithful and well-wishers of the party," he stressed.

He affirmed his commitment, dedication, determination and loyalty to the party and urged all and sundry not to be disturbed about the recent happenings and reach out to others outside the NDC to bring them into their fold and work hard to kick out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ameliorate the plight of the citizenry which was becoming unbearable.