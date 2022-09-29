Ghana: All Set for 3rd Mountain Bike Race

29 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.Abayateye

The third edition of the Mountain Bike Race will be held tomorrow at Ashiyie with hundreds of riders expected to participate.

Organised by Emmagee Fitness Center (EFC) in collaboration with Eagle Riders Club, the event, opened to young and adult riders, would see distinguished cyclists walk away with cash prizes, medals and souvenirs from sponsors.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EFC, Emmanuel Antwi explained that, the event would be conducted according to the race course of age and distance.

He said, ages five to six would cover a distance of 3km, seven to eight years would engage in a 5km race while ages nine to 10 would rice ride for 10km.

There would also be 11km for ages 11 to 12, 15km for 13 to 14 years, 20km for 15 to 16 years with men and women riding for a distance of 30km race.

He said, the first in each category would walk away with GH¢1000, second would take GH¢700 while the third positions takes home GH¢500.

"There would also be prizes for the first 10 riders in each category with other special awards to be given to selected riders for their commitment," he stated.

He added that, registration was currently underway and urged everyone to grab a bicycle and come on board for the event.

"This is supposed to be fun and a good way to exercise and keep fit to ensure a very productive nation," he stated.

Organisers, he said, would put in place measures to ensure all cyclists were protected on the road in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

He said, last year's event was a massive improvement from the first and looked forward to a bigger competition this year.

"We expect that this year would be safer, fun and very competitive. We all need to come on board as cycling is one of the best ways to exercise," he stressed.

