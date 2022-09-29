Ghana: Badu - I'm Working Hard to Be At My Best

Experienced Accra Great Olympics midfielder, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, is hoping to overcome a few challenges to be at his very best for the Wonder Club in their current campaign in the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL)

According to the former Ghana international, having been off the game for about four months, he lacks the sharpness, fitness, pace and physicality to be at the top of his game.

In an interview, Badu expressed optimism that he could overcome those challenges by the eighth to 10th week games, "and when that happens, my performance will improve to help my colleagues."

After he was assigned different roles in the club's latest game against King Faisal on Saturday, Badu said the initial stages of the competition has been quite tough.

"My fitness is improving. Having been away for 13 years, I have a lot of things to be accustomed to. At the moment, I am working on my fitness; it is improving and I am getting better match after match."

"I also have to adapt to the league and its physicality, the weather conditions and the pitches. That is very important for me."

"Unfortunately, I didn't have pre-season with the club so I joined with little idea about the team's philosophy. I was thrown onto the field with the GHALCA G6 competition which we managed to win. Apart from the usual training sessions, the G6 tournament and other friendly games were the only platform I had with the team."

But he seems excited with the outcome from three games so far; winning two games against Bechem United and King Faisal and drawing with city rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak.

"We are getting better as a team and things are going well. I am playing alongside a much disciplined team of young players that listen and take advice and also ready to share their concerns."

Badu had special praise for skipper, Razak Kasim, a hardworking defensive midfielder of the club.

"It's a privilege to play the midfield role with him. He listens a lot and is always ready to draw your attention to shortfalls. He is very calm but fair and firm."

Badu urged the fans to be patient with the club since they have a long way to go, adding that, "It is a very tough and competitive league. It will get tougher as more matches are played. We are in early days so the fans should be calm and keep supporting us."

He was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match in their third week encounter with King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.