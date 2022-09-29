Gambia: University of Senior Citizens Set to Launch Gambia Chapter

An international organisation dubbed: The University of Senior Citizens (USC) will launch its Gambia Chapter slated for November 2022, at the Paradise Suite Hotel, alongside Senegambia, according its President.

USC Gambia has officially registered in the country and to the International USC, an organisation that is operating in many countries across the globe. UNESCO has assisted in the establishment of the organisation in many countries including Senegal, Nigeria, Mail, and Guinea Conakry. Mauritius, Gambia and Guinea Bissau are up next for the establishment of the organisation before the end of 2022.

The non-profit organisation has its headquarters in France, dedicated to senior citizens' health, well-being and welfare. It serves as a service to communities, advisory roles to government and the private sector, philanthropy and social development through knowledge sharing, education and advocacy among others.

In an interview with the President of The USC-Gambia branch, Jainaba Jallow-Njie explained that the Senior Citizens are retirees and pensioners in the public, private sector and other services who have acquired a considerable wealth of expertise, knowledge and experiences which could be helpful in the development of society and can make a meaningful impact in the lives of the people and the younger generation.

"Senior Citizens are universities in their own rights and therefore should be accorded the status and appreciation they merit in the society," she explained.

Madam Jallow Njie, however, revealed that the USC-Gambia has no political affiliation, no religious intolerance, no tribalism and sectionalism, saying the branch focuses on its main objectives. She stated that membership is open to all senior citizens at home and abroad, who wish to render service to Gambian society with their life experiences and invaluable insights into nation-building.

She continued that USC is an organization of men and women aged 50 years and above drawn from various socio and professional backgrounds, including farmers, traditional communicators, traditional healers, doctors, professors, teachers, sociologists, and lawyers among others.

"Our main objectives are to boost the mental physical and psycho-emotional ability for senior citizens. Loneliness is one of the bigger enemies of Senior Citizens."

She further stressed that they strive to have a model of elegant success in ageing to be active in life and participate in social activities, prevention of diseases, and maintain optimal functioning of mental health.

Individuals wanting to join the organisation can reach the USC-Gambia branch on 7790474, 7577910, 9961010.