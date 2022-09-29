Gambia: Barrow Leaves for Mali Today

29 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 28th September 2022: Following its extra-ordinary Summit held on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State has identified three Heads of State and Government, H.E. President Adama Barrow, Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Nana Akufo- Addo, Republic of Ghana and H.E. Faure Gnassingbé, Republic of Togo to form part of a high-level delegation designated to meet the interim President of The Republic of Mali, His Excellency Colonel Assimi Goïta.

The delegation also includes the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray.

In this regard, the public is hereby informed that H.E Adama Barrow will travel to Bamako on a day trip on Thursday, 29th September 2022.

The President will depart from the Banjul International Airport at 9:30m a.m.

