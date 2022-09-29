Gambia: Brikama Sports Committee to Start Nawetan Season Today

The Brikama Sports Committee (BSC) will today, Thursday 29th September 2022 start its 2022 'nawetan' competition following their successful balloting held over the weekend.

Speaking at the balloting ceremony, Ebrima K.B. Sonko, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Brikama Sports Committee, said this year's Brikama nawetan will be contested by 32 teams, adding that the nawetan proper is set to begin on Thursday 29th September 2022. All games will be played at the Brikama Box-Bar Mini Stadium.

Teams that will participate in this year's Brikama nawetan season are:

Group A comprises of Scovill United, Swansea City, Sky Power, and Bairo United.

Group B comprises of Manduar United, Shallotte, Jaliba FC and Touray's FA United.

Group C is made up of Sanchaba Youths United, Diamond Boys United, New Town Youths United and Pubtalana United.

Group D will feature Yarambamba F.A United, Daru United, Conqi-Bi United and New Generation United.

Group E comprises of Nema United, Gidda Youths, Darsilameh United and Amasa United.

Group F comprises of Dangam United, Santosu United, Citizens and Missira United.

Group G comprises of Kabafita United, Real Da Santos United, Gidda United and Orlando Magic United.

Group H comprise of Kutajumbul United, Chimo United, Justice United and Berewuleng United.

Meanwhile, Scovil United will open the Brikama nawetan competition against Swansea United in the early game at 3pm, before Sky Power United take on Bairo United at 5pm today, 29 September 2022.

On Saturday, Manduar United will battle it out with Shallotte in the early game, while Jaliba United will entertain Touray's FA in the late encounter.

On Sunday, New Town Youths will face Puntalana United in the early game, while Yarambamba FA will lock horns with Daru United in the late match.