Gambia: Gunjur Knock-Out Round of 16 Draw Held

The draw for the round of sixteen of the 2022-23 Gunjur 'Nawetan' Knock-out competition was held at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field on Sunday.

The teams will battle for a spot in the quarterfinals of the annual Gunjur Knock-out championship.

The draw for the round of 16 of the yearly Gunjur Knock-out competition is as follows:

A-Misira United FC vs Passamai FC

B-Power Dynamos FA vs Argentina FC

C-Red Star FC vs Asselem FC

D-Diego FC vs Santos United FC

E-Mighty Ajax FC vs Burkingham FC

F-Golden FC vs Kulukochi United FC

G-Falcons FC vs Smarteq FC

H-Dabanabi FC vs Nyofelleh United FC

