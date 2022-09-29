Gambia: Gunjur Knock-Out Round of 16 Draw Held

The draw for the round of sixteen of the 2022-23 Gunjur 'Nawetan' Knock-out competition was held at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field on Sunday.
The teams will battle for a spot in the quarterfinals of the annual Gunjur Knock-out championship.
The draw for the round of 16 of the yearly Gunjur Knock-out competition is as follows:
A-Misira United FC vs Passamai FC
B-Power Dynamos FA vs Argentina FC
C-Red Star FC vs Asselem FC
D-Diego FC vs Santos United FC
E-Mighty Ajax FC vs Burkingham FC
F-Golden FC vs Kulukochi United FC
G-Falcons FC vs Smarteq FC
H-Dabanabi FC vs Nyofelleh United FC
Nawetan begin in GFF recognised centres
Wrestling Association opens 2022/2023 season