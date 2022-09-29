Gambia: Nawetan Begin in GFF Recognised Centres

29 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2022-2023 'nawetan' football season has commenced in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) recognised centres in the country.

The wet season's biggest football jamboree attracts more spectators and ambiance than the country's Division One and Two League matches.

Divisional League club coaches use nawetan to scout players for their respective clubs.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) recognised centres use the rainy season's biggest football fiesta to scout good players for the annual Super Nawetan zonal football tournament.

The country's prestigious community biggest football showpiece attracts spectators from Greater Banjul Area and other parts of The Gambia.

