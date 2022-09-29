Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe to Visit Guinea Conakry On Friday

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will visit Guinea Conakry on Friday 30 September 2022.

President Motsepe will meet with His Excellency Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, President of the Transition of Guinea in Conakry on Friday afternoon. He will be joined by the CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba.

Before meeting with Colonel Doumbouya, Dr Motsepe will also hold talks with the leadership of the Fédération Guinéenne de Football ("FEGUIFOOT") and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Bernard Goumou.