Nigeria: Federal Govt Ratify ILO Convention C190, to Prevent Workplace Violence, Harassment

President Muhammadu Buhari, has signed the instrument of ratification for International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention No.190, the first international treaty to recognise the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment including gender-based violence.

The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju disclosed this at the opening ceremony of a 2-day regional sensitisation workshop on the convention for professional officers in the three northern geo-political zones.

With this development, Nigeria became the first country in West Africa and eighth in the world to ratify the convention and the document will be deposited with the director general of the ILO.

The convention was adopted in June 2019, by the ILO and came into force on 25 June 2021, and by this ratification Nigeria is required to put in place necessary laws and policy measures to prevent and address violence and harassment in the world of work.

The treaty which is described as historic is expected to present opportunity to shape a future of work based on dignity and respect for all.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the ministry's head of press and public relations, Olajide Oshundun, the ministry has already inserted prohibitions on violence and harassment, Including sexual harassment in the just concluded review exercise of the National Labour Bills.

Daju stated that the ratification comes with an enormous responsibility and reporting obligation for Nigeria as she called on labour officers in the states to put their best foot forward as it is their duty to implement, intercept and intervene in all cases of violence and harassment, and other related unfair labour practices in all workplaces after the convention is domesticated.