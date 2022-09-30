South Africa: Trevor Noah to Leave The Daily Show After Seven Years

In a shocking announcement, popular South African comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah has said that he is going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years.

The 38-year-old comedian made the surprise announcement to his studio audience during a taping of the show. "We've laughed together, we've cried together... After the seven years, my time is up but in the most beautiful way. I've loved hosting the show, it's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joys," Noah said.

Noah took over the hosting of the satirical show back in 2015 when Jon Stewart left.

According to The Guardian, "his reign on The Daily Show on Comedy Central required him to delicately cover some crucial moments in American history, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol".

Noah ended his remarks by thanking his viewers as his studio audience stood up to applaud him.

Noah has won various awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award from eleven nominations. He was named one of "The 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media" by The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, Time magazine named him one of the hundred most influential people in the world, according to Wikipedia.

Trevor Noah's exit announcement comes after the comedian announced that he would be returning home for several stand-up shows in September 2023, reports News24.