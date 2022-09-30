South Africa: Major Hospitals Exempt From Load Shedding - South African News Briefs - September 30, 2022

Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp, Geoffrey Kamadi / Thomson Reuters Foundation, Cosatu
Groote Schuur Hospital, Cape Town (file photo).
30 September 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Health Minister Confirms Major Hospitals Exempt From Load Shedding

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says major hospitals in the country have been exempted from power cuts. The minister gave an update on the extent that the power cuts were affecting the public sector's healthcare services. The minister will also present government's interventions to mitigate the impact of the rolling power cuts, Eye Witness News reports.

Expropriation Bill Set to Face Constitutional Challenge

The passing of the Land Expropriation Bill by the national assembly on Wednesday September 28, 2022 has Agri SA and opposition Democratic Alliance set to challenge it if signed into law in its current form, by the National Council of Provinces. The Expropriation Bill, which provides in certain circumstances for expropriation of property with nil compensation, is set to be challenged in the Constitutional Court, Moneyweb reports.

COSATU Calls on Govt to Honour 2018 Wage Agreement

Congress of South African Trade Unions' president, Zingiswa Losi has called on the government to honour its 2018 wage agreement with public sector workers. The contentious issue has seen public sector unions stage several protests across the country. Wage demands range from 4% to 10%. The government said it was unable to meet this demand due to fiscal constraints - raising its offer of a 2% increase in August to 3%.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X