South Africa: Major Hospitals Exempt From Load Shedding - South African News Briefs - September 30, 2022

Cape Town —

Health Minister Confirms Major Hospitals Exempt From Load Shedding

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says major hospitals in the country have been exempted from power cuts. The minister gave an update on the extent that the power cuts were affecting the public sector's healthcare services. The minister will also present government's interventions to mitigate the impact of the rolling power cuts, Eye Witness News reports.

Expropriation Bill Set to Face Constitutional Challenge

The passing of the Land Expropriation Bill by the national assembly on Wednesday September 28, 2022 has Agri SA and opposition Democratic Alliance set to challenge it if signed into law in its current form, by the National Council of Provinces. The Expropriation Bill, which provides in certain circumstances for expropriation of property with nil compensation, is set to be challenged in the Constitutional Court, Moneyweb reports.

COSATU Calls on Govt to Honour 2018 Wage Agreement

Congress of South African Trade Unions' president, Zingiswa Losi has called on the government to honour its 2018 wage agreement with public sector workers. The contentious issue has seen public sector unions stage several protests across the country. Wage demands range from 4% to 10%. The government said it was unable to meet this demand due to fiscal constraints - raising its offer of a 2% increase in August to 3%.