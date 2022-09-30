Nigeria: We'll Sue NASS Over Proposed Water Bill - Group

30 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Ojelu & Ogechi Uchegbu

A social-cultural group, Indigenous People within Nigeria has threatened to sue the National Assembly if it proceeds to pass the proposed National Water Resources Bill.

Speaking after a colloquium hosted by Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation in Lagos, the group stated that if the National Water Resources Bill is passed into law, it will give the Federal Government exclusive dominance and control over waterways and will further impoverish Nigerians in riverine states that depend on waterways to generate revenue internally.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Malcolm Omirhobo said: "For Nigeria to progress, its government must without any further delay be courageous enough to restructure the country by encouraging the establishment of state police and the reversion of the country from a unitarism to true fiscal federalism as it was in 1963. Every state must be allowed to manage its natural resources and pay tax to the Federal Government."

