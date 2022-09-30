Nigeria: Weak People Have No Business Being in Government - Sani Lugga

Mr Lugga resigned his position as the most senior counselor in the Katsina Emirate Council when he was queried for making comments about the security challenges in the state.

The fifth Waziri of Katsina, Sani Lugga, has called on "weak" and "incapable" politicians to stay away from seeking elective offices, arguing they have no business being in government.

Mr Lugga, a Professor of Management studies, was speaking Thursday afternoon while delivering a lecture on the importance on "Youth, Unemployment, Insecurity and 2023 General Elections" during the graduation ceremony of 200 women and girls trained by the Katsina Vocational Training Centre initiated by the Late M.D Yusuf.

He said there was a strong connection between the growing insecurity, poverty and the unemployment rate in the North-west.

Mr Lugga said the society found itself in the current sorry situation because the leadership is weak. He said weak leadership makes a society unstable.

"If leaders can't protect their people from being killed or help them be economically self reliant, as Muslim, we know that God said he only gives you responsibilities that you can undertake. If you're weak and incapable, why contest in the first place? You know you can't do it, why then as a leader would you come to ask people to defend themselves with a catapult for instance?

"I want to commend this vocational training centre for what it's doing because, let me be honest with you, if the number of unemployed graduates continues to increase, there will be no peace. The children of those in power go outside the country to finish their studies in time while University students are at home for four or five months doing nothing, and the lecturers are doing nothing, I swear to God it'll be more deadlier than the Boko Haram insurgency... When you look at Katsina today, they're disgruntled and unemployed youth in every street. I want our leaders to take their responsibilities seriously," he said.

As Waziri of Katsina, Mr Lugga was the political adviser to the Emir of Katsina.

He resigned from the position in February after he was issued an administrative query for saying the insecurity in Katsina was getting worse in a lecture he gave in Kwara State.

He was quoted to have said: "We are no longer counting the number of deaths because there is not a single day in the last two and half years that somebody will not be killed or abducted in the state. It is really a state of war. It is more than conflict."

When he was asked by the Emirate Council to explain his action, Mr Lugga, who has written several books on conflict management and peace, resigned his position.