Liberia: LIMA Recommits to Greener Shipping Treaty On World Maritime Day

30 September 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — September 29 each year is celebrated globally as World Maritime Day. The day is set aside to focus attention on the importance of maritime safety, security and the sustainable management of the world's aquatic environment. These celebrations are geared towards underscoring the important role maritime shipping plays in the world's economic systems and development.

The day is being observed this year under the theme 'New technologies for greener shipping'. The Liberia Maritime Authority is therefore marking the occasion with the befitting ceremonies in support the theme, which accentuates the need for the maritime industry to transition to a greener, more sustainable future.

In the current climate crisis and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiMA sees this as an opportunity to focus the world's attention on the importance and urgency of decarbonizing the maritime industry through smart technologies.

Undoubtedly, maritime transport is the backbone of international trade and the global economy. Over 80% of the volume of international trade in goods is carried by sea, and the percentage is even higher for most developing countries. But until recently, this vital industry has made few inroads toward decarbonization.

In 2018, the IMO adopted mandatory measures to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from maritime shipping. This was done under the IMO's pollution prevention treaty MARPOL Annex VI, which centers on Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for new ships, and Ship Energy Efficiency Manage Plan (SEEMP).

LiMA believes that today, in the light of new and significantly more powerful technologies, the maritime industry needs to adhere to every directive contained in MARPOL Annex VI, if the world is going to achieve net-zero emission by 2050, as spelled out in the Paris Agreement on the emissions of greenhouse gases.

That is why LiMA welcomes this new theme and the renewed emphasis on 'New technologies for greener shipping'.

It is our hope that more investments would be made in emerging climate innovations and technologies that would allow for a steep cut in all greenhouse gases emitted by seagoing vessels and drilling rigs and platforms amid the current climate crisis.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X