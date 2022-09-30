Liberia: UL Medical School Holds Orientation Seminar On Entrepreneurship Development

Monrovia — Ahead of a three-month long seminar course, the University of Liberia College of Health Sciences (ULCHS) through the Center for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation (CTLI) under its flagship program: Health Entrepreneurship Advancement Leveraging Research (HEALR) held a one-day orientation seminar for ambitious idealists to entrepreneurship.

The program is supported by the United States Agency for International USAID-funded Bringing Research to Impact for Development and Global Engagement - Utilization (BRIDGE-U Liberia) Project.

Accordingly, the seminar, which runs from October 3, 2022 to December 12, 2022, is intended to expose ambitious idealists to entrepreneurship to create a mindset to develop innovative solutions to health problems/challenges in Liberia.

The course will deliver strategic approaches on identification of ideas, researching ideas, and developing concepts to becoming an entrepreneur. Participants will gain knowledge, skills, and attitude essential for employability and practice good leadership for operating a successful enterprise.

The course will provide a suitable and conducive environment for participants to exchange ideas, share experience and engage in peer-to-peer learning.

Serving as panelist at the orientation seminar, the Chief Executive Officer of the Benson Hospital, Doctor Angela Benson, urged females to be disciplined and focused in the face of discrimination against women.

She said it is time that women follow their goals and not be deterred about public perception if they are to contribute positively to the change needed in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As females there are many challenges out there for us, but you have to push to achieve your goals. You must be disciplined, set your goal, focus and follow your goals. Do not be deterred about public perception if you are to contribute for the change in Liberia," she stated.

Mr. James Mulbah, CEO of Green Cities, who also served as one of the panelists at the occasion, urged youth to do more voluntary works within their respective communities.

Also, two participants of the seminar in persons of Steve Konah, Executive Director of 'For Beach Project,' and Augustina L. Appleton, head of the Samuel Kanyan Doe Youth expressed great excitement about the program and zest to becoming entrepreneurs.

"I am really excited by the moral lessons taught by the two panelists today. We were taught that in order to be a successful entrepreneur you must start from being a volunteer. I think this lesson is good for us, youth because we, the young people also place the issue of financial benefits ahead of everything," Konah stated.

"I have interest in this entrepreneurship program - it is important because it helps to bring the changes in society, especially the changes we want in Liberia," asserted Madam Appleton.