Ghana: WVG, GIZ Sensitise Communities to Covid-19 Jab

World Vision Ghana (WVG), in collaboration with its international partner, the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) yesterday embarked on a sensitisation tour of some communities in Accra.

The tour which started from the Arts Centre went through the Atta-Mills High Street, Agbado, James Town, Korle-Bu to the Tuesday Market was to drum home the need for people to go out and get their COVID-19 jabs.

The occasion was also used to distribute flyers and other educational materials on the disease to the community members.

Addressing the media after the tour, the Health and Nutrition Technical Manager for World Vision Ghana, MsAwurabenaDadzie, said the need to intensify education on the pandemic had become necessary because the country was beginning to witness an upsurge in the number of new cases.

She explained that despite the availability of enough vaccines, a lot of Ghanaians were refusing to go for it and that was accounting for the increasing number of cases being recorded.

"The country's target was to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2021, however, as of today, only 50 per cent have received at least one shot of vaccines and 36per cent have received the full number of shots.

The situation is actually affecting the country's ability to attain herd immunity," she emphasised.

MsDadzie said the situation placed the country at risk since it had the potential to escalate and send the country back to the early days of the pandemic.

Touching on issues of vaccine hesitancy, she noted that it wasn't peculiar to Ghana since most people had some misconceptions about vaccines.

"However, it is important that we intensified our education through sensitisation to get people to do away with these misconceptions about the vaccines and go for it," she said.

She noted that World Vision Ghana was a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families, and communities to tackle the root causes of poverty and injustice.

To this end she said the sensitisation tour formed part of their objective of ensuring safe environment for all..

"For the last 40 years, WVG has been working and supporting relief and development activities benefiting several of the most vulnerable children, their families and communities in all the regions of Ghana," she added.