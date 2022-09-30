Ghana: Accra Climate Finance Facility Launched

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and C40, a global network of mayors dedicated to tackling climate change, on Tuesday launched the Accra Climate Finance Facility (CFF) project dubbed "Solid Waste Source Separation and Community Compost Mission" to combat climate change in Accra.

Funded by the C40's CFF and instigated by the five-year Accra Climate Action Plan (CAP 2020-2025) the project would be piloted in three low-income communities in the metropolis by implementing the waste management model to manage solid and liquid waste related activities in the selected communities.

In the process, data would be collected on the piloting, waste management approaches, policies and assembly bye-laws for the scaling up of the project to other municipal assemblies.

As part of the project a mechanical biological treatment facility would also be constructed.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, noted that climate change was leaving a devastating effect all over the world, calling it "a serious matter that needed all the efforts and funding that could be secured."

He said the project would embark on support for landfills as well as recycling, composting and waste reuse describing the measure as an intensified effort against climate change which was required in the nation's rapidly growing capital.

He highlighted programmes such as the Local Climate Adaptive Living Project (LoCAL), Green Enterprise and Employment Opportunities in Ghana (Green) and the Gulf of guinea social cohesion project as some of the projects the ministry was undertaking to militate against the threat of climate change.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey said the project was a means to build a sustainable circular waste management approach to address waste issues in Accra.

"When I assumed office last year, I was overwhelmed by the level of filth that had engulfed the city of Accra and the efforts being made by stakeholders to rid the city of such waste. Several efforts have been made but still more is desired," she intimated.

She named the approach as one that would be people-centred and an inclusive clean energy transition that left no one behind. She added that the programme would be extended to neighbouring assemblies as well as meeting the demands of the feed-stock and compost plant.

African Regional Director for C40 cities, Hastings Chikoko underscoring the importance of the project, alluded that 44 per cent of Accra's emissions were generated by the waste sector.

He added that the project would reduce open burning and waste dumping which he termed as big challenges to combating climate change while improving coverage of waste collection systems consequently upgrading hygienic conditions in low income communities.