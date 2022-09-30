Ghana: 2 Die in Accident On Menuso-Kadjebi Road

30 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A pillion passenger died and the rider seriously injured, following a head-on collision involving a taxicab and motorbike on the Menuso- Kadjebi road in the Oti Region.

The deceased has been identified as Mary Timpon, a 52-year-old-trader, and citizen of Anfoega in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region, while the injured is Mawuli Gator from the same town.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the accident scene on Tuesday, five police personnel, led by Chief Inspector Emmanuel Agbewodi from the Kadjebi Police Station, were there.

A police source said the accident occurred at Tsatsa Nkwanta, a community between Menuso and Okanta in the Kadjebi District.

The taxi driver, whose name was given as Hukporti, alias "Land guard," from Kadjebi, was heading to Poase-Cement at the time of the accident

Preliminary investigations showed that the taxicab veered off its lane and collided head-on with the motorbike.

The vehicle has been impounded and he is in police custody assisting with investigations. The body of Timpon had been conveyed to the St. Mary Theresa Hospital, Dodi-Papase, for preservation.

