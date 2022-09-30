Ghana: PURC Assures Safe, Reliable Service Delivery

30 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the delivery of safe and reliable utility provision to consumers.

This follows challenges experienced in vending by consumers on ECash and PNS Metering Systems of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Executive Secretary of the PURC Dr Ishmael Ackah and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

Dr Ackah indicated that the Commission was closely monitoring the situation and in full discussions with the service provider to address the issue.

Meanwhile, ECG in a release on Wednesday said it was experiencing challenges on its Ecash and PNS metering system in some parts of the country.

It noted that the development had affected the purchase of electricity credit for customers on the platform.

The affected areas were Volta Region, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw and Tafo.

The utility service provider however assured that engineers were working to resolve the problem.

