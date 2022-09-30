Ghana: We're Working to Correct Technical Hitch With Prepaid Metering System - ECG

30 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited says it is facing challenges with the purchase of electricity credit due to a technical challenge.

It has, therefore, called on customers to be patient as the company's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) team was working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy.

A statement issued by the company in Accra on Wednesday cited Volta Region, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo as the affected areas.

"ECG wishes to inform our cherished customers that due to a technical challenge which has affected our prepaid metering systems, purchase of electricity credit has been interrupted.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this technical challenge. Affected customers should please note that our ICT team is working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy," the statement added.

