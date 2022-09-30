Ghana: Improve Client Service in Health Delivery - Deputy Health Minister

The Deputy Minister for Health (MoH), Mrs Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah has urged nurses, midwives and health practitioners to improve client and customer care practices.

She stated that MoH has had several medico-legal issues from some health facilities due to in actions and actions of some staff.

She made this call at the 3rd Annual National Nursing and Midwifery Leaders and Managers Conference in Kumasi on Thursday.

Mrs Mensah noted that nurses and midwives should be empowered to play a more direct role in health interventions at the individual and community level linking through the daily use of smart technologies in patient care.

For Ghana to have a sustainable health system, she said health practitioners and stakeholders must begin to address challenges that led to the heavy impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on all sectors of the economy.

Mrs Mensah added that the health sector must be positioned to continue to advocate for the implementation of One Health Policy and Health-In-All Policies (HIAP) to prevent and manage future pandemics.

"Without a deliberate strategy to prevent or manage future incidents, our gains in the health system and UHC will come to nothing and that will certainly be a wasteful investment. We will need all nurses and midwives on board," She stated.