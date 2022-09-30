Nigeria: ASUU Strike - IPPIS, UTAS Failed Integrity Tests, NITDA Insists

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) yesterday restated that the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) and the Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (U3PS) failed integrity test conducted by the agency.

NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, at a meeting with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja said the agency found "vulnerabilities" in the three payment platforms.

Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Sylvia Okolieaboh, said: "One of the risks in adopting UTAS is that everybody will come and say give us our own salary."

Director-General, Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said the Office was opposed to multiple payment platforms solutions "because of our own fiscal situation. It's still government that'll fund it."

Head of Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan, said running two platforms would be extremely expensive for Nigeria.

Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, said the government would not accept any payment platform that failed.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said UTAS had been tested by NITDA and proven to be workable for universities.

Gbajabiamila said expressed hope that yesterday's meeting would be the last on the ASUU-FG dispute "because from here, the leadership of the House will put together our reports, recommendations and thoughts and take them to Mr President."

He urged both parties to accept the House' recommendations in good faith.