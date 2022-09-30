Nigeria: ASUU Strike - IPPIS, UTAS Failed Integrity Tests, NITDA Insists

30 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) yesterday restated that the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) and the Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (U3PS) failed integrity test conducted by the agency.

NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, at a meeting with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja said the agency found "vulnerabilities" in the three payment platforms.

Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Sylvia Okolieaboh, said: "One of the risks in adopting UTAS is that everybody will come and say give us our own salary."

Director-General, Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said the Office was opposed to multiple payment platforms solutions "because of our own fiscal situation. It's still government that'll fund it."

Head of Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan, said running two platforms would be extremely expensive for Nigeria.

Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, said the government would not accept any payment platform that failed.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said UTAS had been tested by NITDA and proven to be workable for universities.

Gbajabiamila said expressed hope that yesterday's meeting would be the last on the ASUU-FG dispute "because from here, the leadership of the House will put together our reports, recommendations and thoughts and take them to Mr President."

He urged both parties to accept the House' recommendations in good faith.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X