Liberia: Church Must Help Elect Good Leaders

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Mr. Alexander Cummings has stressed the significance of clergymen's involvement in helping to choose and elect competent and qualified leadership or the Church would forfeit its rights to criticize any bad government.

Mr. Cummings said church members as part of the larger society are subject to the rule of any elected government and also suffer the consequences of bad leadership.

The CPP Standard Bearer made the assertions during an encounter and interactions with several clergymen at a special meeting organized in New Georgia, Caldwell.

The meeting with Mr. Cummings was attended by over 100 prelates, predominantly from the Pentecostal and Baptist Churches in Lower Montserrado County.

Mr. Cummings said President George Weah's administration has miserably failed the Liberian people, degraded the presidency, stolen the wealth of the nation, and the Church can't, therefore, ignore these worsening economic conditions of the people and re-elect him for a second term.

Cummings said the Unity Party standard Bearer, Joseph Boakai had served 12 years in the past administration and nearly 50 years in public service, without any significant legacy, noting it was time Liberians elect a different and new leadership committed to instituting genuine real change that will better the lives of the suffering masses.

The nearly two hours encountered with provided the CPP Standard Bearer were characterized by questions and answers on CPP to vision and how he hopes to achieve his agenda for real change in Liberia.

Cummings highlighted his vision to deal with the country's infrastructural deficit, reviving the worsening economic conditions, job creation and the fight against corruption in both the public and private sectors.

Several Clergymen spoke about the deteriorating economic conditions, lacked jobs and opportunities, drug abuse amongst youth, and failed government promises to the Liberian people.

Cummings said the church must remain in the vanguard for selection and election of competent and qualified leadership that will ably steer the affairs of the nation and improve the life of the people.

Cummings said with a small population of about five million and vast natural resources, Liberians deserve better than what is obtaining under the administration of President Weah.

Cummings said the church cannot overlook these evils and remain silent and not advocate and educate their respective congregations to elect competent and qualified leadership.

Cummings urged Liberians to stop repeating past mistakes and doing the same thing over and again and expect that conditions will change for the better, without hard work, sacrifice and commitment to change, noting that no amount of wishful thinking or talking will change Liberia.