Liberia: LNBA Issues Clarity On Justice's Nomination

The Leadership of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) says it did not adopt a position to specifically reject the recent nomination of Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

However, the LNBA in a statement issued Thursday, 29 September 2022, explained that its president, Cllr. Sylvester D. Rennie expressed concerns about recent Judicial appointments without at least consulting with the LNBA.

The LNBA said this has been the practice and tradition and even validated by its constitution.

The LNBA's clarity comes after this paper reported a story Thursday headlined: "Lawyers reject justice's nomination."

Delivering a statement during the retirement of former Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Cllr. Rennie said the Bar has in the past worked with the Judiciary to ensure that vacancies that existed for judicial positions included the Bar's participation.

He said this was done through a vetting process conducted by the Judiciary Committee of the LNBA.

But Cllr. Rennie lamented that "This practice has been downplayed."

The LNBA statement said as the Arm of Court, it is clothed with the authority to regulate all lawyers which includes promoting the sciences of jurisprudence, advancing the cause of education, and helping maintain the independence of the judiciary, as well as assisting in the selection of those to be appointed as Judges among others.

"The LNBA says it remains conversant with Article 54 (c) which expressly vests the appointing authority in the President of the Republic of Liberia to nominate and with the consent of the Senate, appoint and commission the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court and Judges of subordinate courts," the statement said.

The LNBA says it has in the past collaborated with the Judiciary in vetting Competent lawyers before they are appointed by the President of Liberia.

Meanwhile, the LNBA congratulates all members of the LNBA who were recently appointed and commissioned by the President of the Republic of Liberia including Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh.

It says it remains open to working with all stakeholders in enhancing the rule of law in Liberia.