Africa: CAF President Discusses Withdrawal of Afcon Guinea 2025 With ransition President

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe had a meeting today with the Guinea Transition President, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya to discuss the withdrawal by CAF of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations ("AFCON") Guinea 2025, due to the infrastructure and facilities in Guinea not being ready to host a world class AFCON competition. He was accompanied by CAF General Secretary, Mr Véron Mosengo-Omba.

President Motsepe said: "I visited Guinea today out of respect to the people of Guinea to discuss CAF's willingness to advise and work together with the football stakeholders to construct and build football infrastructure and facilities in this country. This will enable Guinea to bid with other competing Nations for the African Nations Championships ("CHAN") which will take place after the CHAN to be hosted by Algeria in 2023, in the light of the decision by CAF not to proceed with the TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 in Guinea."

The CAF Executive Committee will be meeting on Saturday, 1 October 2022 in Algiers, Algeria and will take a decision to re-open the bidding process for the TotalEnergies AFCON 2025.

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com