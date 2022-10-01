Liberia: Bea Mountain Company Approves Several Projects in Laar Clan

Following discussions held between Bea Mountain Mining Company and Laar Clan, in Cape Mount County, the company has approved several projects in three communities in the clan totaling US$69,400(sixty-nine thousand four hundred united states dollars).

The amount is part of the Clan Development Fund of US$150,000(One hundred and fifty thousand united states dollars) earlier given to the clan this year.

BMMC GM, Mr. Reza Karimiyan, far right listened to citizens of Laar clan speak

This was agreed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at a mass meeting held in Kinjor .

During the meeting, the Projects Management Committee(PMC) of Laar Clan presented a PowerPoint presentation, in which they showcased four projects that they intend to implement.

The projects are; Renovation of Beh-Gondor Clinic with additional units and have it functional $31,500USD, provision of drugs to the clinic of US$4,000 and Renovation of Gold Camp Town Hall and extension of additional facilities $9,000USD.

Also, the Construction of Jennema Town Hall $20,000USD, and scholarships for University Students $8,500USD. In the same meeting, the PMC of Laar Clan also stressed the need to have its members capacitated in order to monitor pending projects. The PMC Chairman Charles Cooper named mobility, computers, office space and stipends as major challenges to enhancing their work effectively.

Senator Simeon Taylor makes a point at the meeting

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking during the meeting, the General Manager of BMMC Mr. Reza Karimiyan thanked Laar Clan Development Committee for being the first to present their planned priority projects to top Management. The General Manager emphasized the need for the Clan to give more attention to the Health and Education sectors in awarding scholarships.

Mr. Reza Karimiyan further indicated that the PMC must ensure that the amount stipulated for the four projects are actualized without any lapses for the full completion of said projects.

For their part, the Community Representative Superintendent Mr. Henry Vincent, and CR Supervisor Mr. Isaac Sasraku thanked the PMC of Laar Clan for coming and sharing with top Management their priority projects pending approval by BMMC.

In a related development, the citizens of Weajui apologized to the management of BMMC for holding some staff members hostage this week. The citizens at a meeting held with the senator of the county, Hon. Simeon Taylor expressed their regret for the activity carried out by the youths and promised to cooperate with management.

They however appealed to the company to construct a waterway for the free passage of water so as to avoid the future flow of water in their communities.

Bea Mountain managers and Laar clan citizens at the meeting

Also, a resolution was given to the senator in which they asked for relocation and renovation of houses as well as provision of food for them.-