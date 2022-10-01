Africa: Looking to Erase CHAN 2020 Disappointment

30 September 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Nickname: Indomitable Lions

Participation N°: 5

Zone: Centre (UNIFFAC)

Coach: Pius Ndiefi

Country: Cameroon

Date of Birth: 05 July 1975

After winning almost everything on the continental stage, Cameroon has still not found the key that opens the CHAN.

Semi-finalists as hosts in 2020 Cameroon will be looking to build on that performance as they make their fifth CHAN appearance and fourth in a row.

The tournament in Algeria sheds new light on the strength of Cameroon's domestic league, with players looking to use 2022 CHAN to play a part in 2023 AFCON qualifying games.

Qualifiers

First Round

1st Leg: 28.08.2022 - Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Cameroon (Estadio de Malabo)

2nd Leg: 04.09.2022 - Cameroon 2-0 Equatorial Guinea (Roumde Adjia Stadium)

Major local clubs

Coton Sport FC, Union de Douala, UMS de Loum, Bamboutos, Canon Sport de Yaoundé

