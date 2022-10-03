Nigeria: BBNaija S7 - Daniella, Chi Chi, Adekunle, Bella Evicted

Today is the last day the contestants of the Big Brother Naija season 7 would spend in Biggie's house. With six housemates who made it to the finale, Daniella has become the first contestant to be evicted from the live eviction finale.

Daniella Utangbe Juli Peters is popularly known as Daniella on Big Brother Naija. She is 22 years old, born on the 27th of September, 1999. Daniella has a twin brother (Daniel Atabi Suleiman Peters) and two other siblings -- Roosevelt Aruku Peters (older brother) and Imanuella Peters (younger sister).

She had her secondary education at Word of Faith Group of Schools, Abuja, and then proceeded to EPS La Cite University Cotonou, Benin Republic, for her university education.

She is creative and spends most of her time honing her skills as an actress, spoken word artist, and content creator.

Speaking after her eviction, Daniella said, "I came here looking for friends but made family. I will push my poetry to the farthest end as well as my logistics business. I will also want to venture into acting."

After Daniella was shown the door of the Big Brother Naija house, shortly after, Chi Chi was announced as the next evicted contestant on the reality television show.

Before the 22-year-old contestant gained fame through the Big Brother Naija platform, she was both an erotic dancer and a chef. Born on January 9, 2000, she loves swimming, dancing and travelling, and considers herself "an unshakeably ambitious goal-getter".

The next contestant booted out of the eviction show was Adekunle. Full name, Adekunle Tobilola Olopade. Prior to contesting in the BBNaija reality show, he was a digital marketing consultant from Lagos.

Shortly after, Bella was evicted from the show. The 25-year-old, Chidimma Esther Okagbue, is fondly known to her teeming fans as Bella.