Nigeria: 'Nigerian Politics Turning to Comedy Show,' Tweeps React to Videos of Tinubu, Atiku

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have set tongues wagging with videos which they released on Sunday night.

While Tinubu, whose absence at last week's peace pact generated a storm released a 7 seconds video of himself at the thread mill, a video of Atiku dancing to one of the songs of music star Davido trended on social media.

Nigerians on Twitter have been commenting on the videos. Below are some of such reactions:

@RealVgBg wrote: "I just realized something after watching this video and carefully reevaluating my stance on my preferred presidential candidate. I realised that watching this video CHANGES nothing. Peter Obi still has my vote."

@DelightLion: "The day you stop believing in Atiku and other Politicians of his kind and believe in yourself as Nigeria saviour will be the day I'll believe in your word."

@AsiwajuLerry: "Make una post the full video of him standing after the cycling exercise, we wan check something."

@geofferydpr: "Atiku made a promise to one man , and refused to fulfill that promise , not to talk of Nigerian , someone who can not fulfill a promise to one man can not honor the promise of 200 million Nigerians."

@SavvyRinu said: "Politics in Nigeria is a comedy show."

@obynojesus: "7 second video 😂😂"