Nigeria: Renewal of Multi-Billion Naira Terminal Concession Ready for Approval - NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has disclosed that the multi-billion naira concession agreements with five terminal operators that have expired have been concluded and will be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Transportation for final approval.

Speaking at the weekend after conducting the minister of Transportation, Engr Mu'azu Sambo, on a tour of the agency, the managing director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the agreement would be submitted before the close of work on Tuesday, October, 2, 2022.

According to him, discussions among some terminal operators were inconclusive while some terminal operators were yet to give necessary feedback to the authorities.

The NPA boss lamented the 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes at the nation's seaports, saying it's affecting efficient cargo inspection as manual cargo examination was cumbersome and inefficient.

He stated that the terminal operators have expressed the desire to purchase and maintain scanners at the Nigerian seaports while customs would operate them.

He said if scanners were provided, it would make Nigerian seaports more competitive and preferred destinations for cargoes in West and Central Africa.

The NPA MD, in his presentation to the minister, said the nation's seaports needed to explore alternative sources of power generation because of the rising cost of power generation to the seaport.

He also called for the reconstruction of the collapsed quay apron at the Tin-Can Island port and the collapsed jetty at the Continental Shipyard.