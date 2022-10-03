Nigeria: Okada Ban - Importation of Motorcycles Drops By N93bn in Half Year 2022

The volume of motorcycles imported into the country in the first half of 2022 has dropped significantly by a difference of N92 billion, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

Analysis of quarterly reports of 'Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics,' released by NBS, indicated that importation of motorcycles in 2022 did not reach the average of N150bn of the previous two halves of 2021.

The report indicates that the trade, which flourished in the first half of 2021 was valued at 213.3bn (N118.5bn and N94.7bn in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 respectively.

This was followed by N177.59bn of the commodity imported in the second half of 2021 (N116.3bn and N61.2bn, in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 respectively).

But it dropped significantly to N120.1bn in the first half of 2022 (N72.3bn and N47.7bn, in Q1 and Q2 respectively).

Daily Trust reports that the downward trend could be connected to the ban of motorcycles for commercial purposes, also known as okada, by state governments as well as a proposal by the federal government to stop its use in the country.

Government have justified the ban over increased use by criminals and terrorists to perpetrate crimes.

The Lagos State government had in July crushed 2, 230 impounded motorcycles.

Similarly, other states like Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, and FCT among others have effected a similar ban.

On its part, the federal government said its decision proposing the ban was due to terrorists using it as a form of logistics for movement and collection of ransom.

The government through the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami said: "The government would look into the possibility with particular regard to restriction on use and distribution of motorcycles, which is the most conventional logistical means being deployed by terrorists."

Reacting to the government's proposition, the Chairman, Commercial Motorcyclists, in Jikwoyi, FCT, Abubakar Mahmud said: "Truly, if the government goes on to ban commercial motorcycles, there will be nothing to sustain millions of commercial motorcycle riders in the country as this is our only means of livelihood and survival."