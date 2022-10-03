Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Nigeria Records Six New Cases, One Death in One Week

The report further revealed that a total of 172 deaths have been recorded in 2022 across 102 local government areas in 25 states.

The latest epidemiological report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed that six additional Lassa fever infections and one death have been recorded within a week.

The report covers the period from 19 to 25 September, NCDC said.

The new infections published on the website of the disease centre for Epidemiological week 38 of 2022 show that the new infections were reported from Ondo and Bauchi States.

The report further revealed that a total of 172 deaths have been recorded in 2022 across 102 local government areas in 25 states.

It noted that the fatalities represent a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.5 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 at 23.0 per cent.

The report shows that in 2022, a total of 929 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 6,769 suspected cases have been recorded with 71 per cent of all confirmed cases reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states.

Ondo State in the South-west topped the infection chart with 32 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi States accounted for 26 and 13 per cent of the infections respectively.

NCDC maintained that the number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021 but that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.