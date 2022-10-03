Nigeria: Phyna Wins Big Brother Naija Season 7

For the second time in the history of Big Brother Naija, a female housemate, Phyna, emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija season 7.

25-year-old Phyna edged out Daniella, Bella, Chichi, Adekunle, and Bryann after spending 72 days in the house.

The show which started in July with 24 housemates had only six housemates in the finale. Daniella was the first to be evicted followed by Chichi. Adekunle was the third housemate to leave the house. His eviction was shocking to fans and viewers who expected the young man to emerge in the top three. But what was more shocking was the jubilation that greeted Bella's eviction. Immediately she was announced as the next housemate to leave the house, a deafening shout filled the Podium hall where some fans of the show watched the live show.

The audience waited with bated breath as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, finally unveiled Phyna as the winner. Interestingly, two Level 2 housemates emerged as the winner and first runner-up.

The season started with two levels which were later merged into one. However, a level 3 was created to house some of the evicted housemates for an extra week. From new levels to fake housemates and riders, Big Brother this season tried to keep housemates on their toes.

The winner is rewarded with a N100 million grand prize consisting of N50 million and an SUV from Innoson motors. It is the highest on the show so far. Last year's winner WhiteMoney won N90 million.

The finale was marked with music performances from MI, Falz and Pheelz.