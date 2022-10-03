Burkina Faso: Uncertainty About a Possible Coup. Fides Sources - "Shooting Started At Half Past Four This Morning"

Ouagadougou — "We are waiting to know what is happening, but it seems that an attempted coup d'etat is underway", Church sources from Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, told Fides, where the population woke up to the sound of gunshots.

"The shooting around the presidential palace began at half past four this morning and intensified after 5", our sources report. "Now no shots are heard, but the streets around the presidential palace are blocked by army checkpoints. National television is not broadcasting, but independent media outlets are active, reporting that a coup attempt is underway. Whether or not it will be achieved is still an unknown. We are awaiting developments", conclude Fides sources.

On January 24, a coup brought to power a military junta led by Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. The seizure of power was widely celebrated by the population disappointed with the civilian government of former President Roch Kabore, which had been unable to curb the Islamic militants who have killed thousands of civilians in recent years and have taken control of much of the north and east.

In his first statement after the coup, Damiba promised to restore security.

But the jihadist attacks have instead worsened and several cities and villages in the north of the country are besieged by armed groups. The trapped inhabitants receive food and essential goods through government convoys and air launches. Damiba's supporters are frustrated by the lack of progress.

This week, an armed group killed 11 soldiers in an attack on a 150-vehicle convoy carrying supplies to the city of Djibo, in northern Burkina Faso. Fifty civilians are missing.