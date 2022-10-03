Nigeria: BBNaija S7 - 10 Times Phyna Showed Us Her Winning Spirit

The BBNaija Season 7 winner, Phyna, goes home with U.S.$232,000 worth of prizes.

Ijeoma Josephine Otabor, Phyna has emerged winner of the BBNaija Level Up S7.

She polled 40.74% of the total votes defeating Bryann in the final.

She becomes the second-female winner of the show and walks home with the 100 Million grand prize.

Here are 10 amazing highlights of Phyna in the Big Brother house where she showed the winning spirit.

Phyna promised to bring all the energy, ginger and vibes to the house and she delivered quite perfectly with her "Who dey" street chant and being the drama queen of the Level-up house.

The street-queen was loved by her loyal fans "Phynation" for her jovial attitude, talent, intelligence, creativity, no-nonsense attitude and realness.

She built a large fanbase on Twitter, with over 90,000 followers in 72 days, and trended a lot of times. She also became the first and only female housemate to become verified on Instagram, a few weeks into the show, and gained over 428,000 followers.

Phyna made us know she was about the social/ jovial life and ready to win when she yanked her wig off her hair not long after she walked into the Level Up House.

She announced at the start that she was ready to win the Big Brother Naija Grand prize at nothing else because of one simple reason; she wants to make a difference.

The singer and hype-priestess was known for her amazing skills such as dancing, singing hype, leadership and a whole lot of drama.

Phyna was also known a lot of fun-loving moments in the house including an amazing relationship with Groovy and friendship with Chichi, Daniella, Amaka, and other housemates.

Phyna was a strong competitor all through the season in House tasks, wager and Head of House Games which made her a strong contender for the grand prize.

She survived eviction after being nominated by fellow housemates close to eight times.

Phyna broke a jinx in the house by becoming the first Level 2 housemate named the Head of House. She took the historic win after showing character, determination, and stellar gameplay.

She also led the house during weekly wager presentations with phenomenal leadership qualities especially when she emerged as the Head of House.

Surely, Phyna is a deserved winner of the BBNaija S7 Level-up show.