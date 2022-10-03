Nigeria: Stage Set for Inauguration of Second Niger Bridge - Presidency

3 October 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

The presidency said after over 40 years of promises by successive administrations, the stage is almost set for the inauguration of the Second Niger bridge.

The president's spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the bridge would be inaugurated after its completion by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the office of the special adviser to the president on Media and Publicity has produced a 25-minute documentary titled; The Legacy: 2nd Niger Bridge.

"The documentary, which tells the story of the bridge, will air on Channels Television today at 6.00pm and on NTA on Tuesday at 8.30pm," Adesina said.

Recall that the chief of staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, was led on an inspection tour of the ambitious project by the minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in March, 2022.

Gambari revealed that the Niger Bridge had gulped over N400 billion and expressed the administration's satisfaction that the project would finally be delivered in October.

He explained that out of the N400 billion already spent, the previous administration committed N10 billion into the project.

