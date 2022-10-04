Nigeria: Health Commissioners Hold Forum On Primary Healthcare Funding

An official observes that Nigeria had witnessed marked improvement in primary healthcare delivery.

Health commissioners from across the country have concluded plans to hold a forum on the role of states in Primary Health Care (PHC) financing.

Oyebanji Filani, Chairperson, Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum disclosed this in a statement Monday, said the forum will hold in Abuja from 5 to 6 October.

Mr Filani, who is also the Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, observed that Nigeria had witnessed marked improvement in primary healthcare delivery.

He said primary healthcare all over the world, required adequate financing and service delivery to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

"High performing health systems recognise the importance of effective primary healthcare service as a key driver towards achieving universal health coverage.

"Also, strengthening universal health coverage relies strongly on the primary healthcare structures across Nigeria being able to deliver individual-based care and essential public health to all," he said.

He added that the forum would take stock of approaches to financing primary healthcare in states and identifying common challenges and policy responses.

According to him, the forum will also develop a shared understanding on the way forward for financing primary healthcare in a comprehensive and sustainable manner.

"The event looks promising, which shows the importance the ecosystem places on this type of activity.

"We are grateful to all our partners and everyone that has registered," Filani said.

The Ekiti state health commissioner said that the forum would attract participants from both the public and private sectors, among which would be development partners, academics, civil society organisations, and the media.

He urged interested persons to visit www.nhcf.org.ng to join the event virtually.